Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX - Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,895 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 67,546 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.15% of Brixmor Property Group worth $12,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1,215.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company's stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts: Sign Up

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $32.45 on Monday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $31.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.71. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $32.86. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $354.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.43 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 31.99%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Brixmor Property Group to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor's core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company's main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Brixmor Property Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Brixmor Property Group wasn't on the list.

While Brixmor Property Group currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here