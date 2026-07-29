Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Corporation $TRNO

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO - Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,242 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 24,482 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.11% of Terreno Realty worth $7,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 797 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 73.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 78.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,473 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 23,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 18.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 67,020 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRNO shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $71.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on TRNO

Terreno Realty Trading Up 0.0%

Terreno Realty stock opened at $73.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.19. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.05. Terreno Realty Corporation has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $78.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $124.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $122.60 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 86.44% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Analysts predict that Terreno Realty Corporation will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. Terreno Realty's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.86%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation NYSE: TRNO is a real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in key coastal markets across the United States. The company's portfolio primarily consists of bulk distribution, warehouse and light-industrial assets that serve a diverse tenant base, including third-party logistics providers, e-commerce companies and manufacturers. Terreno aims to generate stable rental income while pursuing long-term capital appreciation through targeted investment and active asset management.

Terreno focuses on eight major coastal regions, emphasizing markets with strong supply-and-demand fundamentals and barriers to new development.

Further Reading

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