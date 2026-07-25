Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM - Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,253 shares of the company's stock after selling 23,145 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $34,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $331,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 11,223 shares of the company's stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,952 shares of the company's stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.09.

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Wheaton Precious Metals News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Wheaton Precious Metals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research increased its FY2026 EPS estimate to $4.71 from $4.65, implying slightly better near-term earnings momentum for Wheaton Precious Metals. Wheaton Precious Metals Free Report

Zacks Research increased its FY2026 EPS estimate to $4.71 from $4.65, implying slightly better near-term earnings momentum for Wheaton Precious Metals. Positive Sentiment: The firm also raised FY2027 EPS to $5.13 from $4.88 and FY2028 EPS to $5.27 from $4.48, a meaningful boost to the company’s longer-term earnings outlook. Wheaton Precious Metals Free Report

The firm also raised FY2027 EPS to $5.13 from $4.88 and FY2028 EPS to $5.27 from $4.48, a meaningful boost to the company’s longer-term earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly estimates were also nudged higher for several future periods, including Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, and Q1 2028, reinforcing a constructive analyst view on the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals Free Report

Quarterly estimates were also nudged higher for several future periods, including Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, and Q1 2028, reinforcing a constructive analyst view on the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks trimmed its Q2 2026 EPS estimate slightly to $1.10 from $1.12, but the change is small and does not materially offset the broader series of upward revisions. Wheaton Precious Metals Free Report

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 1.3%

WPM stock opened at $111.49 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $90.39 and a twelve month high of $165.76. The stock has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. The business's 50-day moving average price is $117.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.65.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 65.55% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $901.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals's quarterly revenue was up 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Wheaton Precious Metals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.70%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company that acquires and manages long-term purchase agreements for metals produced by mining companies. Rather than operating mines, Wheaton provides upfront and ongoing financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced — typically silver and gold, and occasionally other precious metals — at predetermined prices. This streaming business model offers investors exposure to metal production with reduced operating and capital-cost risk compared with traditional mining companies.

The company's activities center on structuring and maintaining a diversified portfolio of streaming agreements across multiple jurisdictions.

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