Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,600 shares of the company's stock after selling 43,083 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $29,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $1,793,698,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,632,206 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,409,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,700 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 20,402.0% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 1,441,906 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,873 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,754,204 shares of the company's stock valued at $564,667,000 after purchasing an additional 599,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,433,811 shares of the company's stock worth $293,960,000 after purchasing an additional 516,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $289.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.67 billion, a PE ratio of 67.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.45 and a twelve month high of $293.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $267.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.26.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HWM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $293.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading

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