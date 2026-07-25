Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stake in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,905 shares of the data storage provider's stock after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Sandisk were worth $31,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandisk during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Sandisk in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sandisk in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandisk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandisk by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Sandisk

In other Sandisk news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total transaction of $870,300.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,019. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total value of $3,513,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 52,677 shares in the company, valued at $92,531,364.66. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,225 shares of company stock worth $10,166,297. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: SanDisk remains a major AI-storage beneficiary, with multiple recent articles highlighting strong demand for memory and enterprise storage tied to AI infrastructure spending and tight supply. Article Title

SanDisk remains a major AI-storage beneficiary, with multiple recent articles highlighting strong demand for memory and enterprise storage tied to AI infrastructure spending and tight supply. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and traders are still focused on SanDisk’s upcoming fiscal Q4 earnings on August 5, with expectations for a large move and a chance for another earnings beat after a strong surprise history. Article Title

Analysts and traders are still focused on SanDisk’s upcoming fiscal Q4 earnings on August 5, with expectations for a large move and a chance for another earnings beat after a strong surprise history. Neutral Sentiment: New ETF products are being launched to trade the DRAM and memory rally, underscoring strong investor interest in the group, though this is more a sentiment signal than a direct catalyst for SanDisk. Article Title

New ETF products are being launched to trade the DRAM and memory rally, underscoring strong investor interest in the group, though this is more a sentiment signal than a direct catalyst for SanDisk. Neutral Sentiment: Options traders are pricing in a sizable post-earnings swing, reflecting elevated expectations and uncertainty heading into the report. Article Title

Options traders are pricing in a sizable post-earnings swing, reflecting elevated expectations and uncertainty heading into the report. Negative Sentiment: Memory and chip stocks are under pressure today, and SanDisk is being dragged lower by a sector-wide risk-off move after recent gains in AI-related semiconductors. Article Title

Memory and chip stocks are under pressure today, and SanDisk is being dragged lower by a sector-wide risk-off move after recent gains in AI-related semiconductors. Negative Sentiment: SanDisk has also pulled back sharply from recent highs, and some coverage now frames the move as a correction after an extended AI-driven rally. Article Title

Sandisk Stock Down 10.8%

Shares of SNDK stock opened at $1,436.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,754.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,087.24. Sandisk Corporation has a 52 week low of $40.10 and a 52 week high of $2,354.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.93 and a beta of 4.74.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNDK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Sandisk from $2,100.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Arete Research upgraded shares of Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,470.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research downgraded Sandisk from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Sandisk from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandisk has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,811.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SNDK

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Further Reading

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