Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $26.37 Million Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,938 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 5,956 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $26,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $709,000. Compound Planning Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Volterra Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 155.0% in the first quarter. Volterra Technologies LP now owns 8,350 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company's stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $269.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29 and a beta of -0.01. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.20 and a 12-month high of $300.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Cheniere Energy's payout ratio is 36.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $286.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $313.00 to $308.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $298.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LNG

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

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