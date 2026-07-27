Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Position in PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG - Free Report) by 85.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after buying an additional 57,940 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of PPG Industries worth $13,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in PPG Industries by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 250 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $134.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $126.13.

Read Our Latest Report on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.1%

PPG opened at $116.11 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.39 and a 52 week high of $133.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 9.83%.The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from PPG Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. PPG Industries's payout ratio is currently 40.51%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG's product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

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