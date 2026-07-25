Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397,179 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 53,416 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Delta Air Lines worth $26,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,211,101 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,680,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,265 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,163,644 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,607,557,000 after purchasing an additional 165,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,413,841 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,215,766,000 after purchasing an additional 202,865 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 137.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,811,787 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $958,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,310,804 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $854,370,000 after purchasing an additional 56,455 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $2,036,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 95,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,738,836. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 9,710 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $737,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 138,854 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,552,904. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 65,331 shares of company stock worth $5,036,638 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $100.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAL

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $85.07 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.44 and a fifty-two week high of $95.68. The company has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 5.79%.The business's revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines's previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Delta Air Lines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.26%.

Trending Headlines about Delta Air Lines

Here are the key news stories impacting Delta Air Lines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Delta continues to draw investor interest as a major U.S. carrier with a strong Atlanta hub and ongoing travel demand support, which can help keep sentiment constructive around the stock. Article Title

Delta continues to draw investor interest as a major U.S. carrier with a strong Atlanta hub and ongoing travel demand support, which can help keep sentiment constructive around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Delta has also been trading with relatively low implied volatility, suggesting options are inexpensive and that traders may be positioning for a move higher or a stable range. Article Title

Delta has also been trading with relatively low implied volatility, suggesting options are inexpensive and that traders may be positioning for a move higher or a stable range. Neutral Sentiment: Delta reportedly outperformed other airline stocks even as the broader group weakened, indicating relative strength rather than a clear company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Delta reportedly outperformed other airline stocks even as the broader group weakened, indicating relative strength rather than a clear company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Rising jet fuel prices are pressuring U.S. airline earnings forecasts, and Delta has already flagged fuel expense as a key margin headwind, which is weighing on airline shares. Article Title

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Delta Air Lines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Delta Air Lines wasn't on the list.

While Delta Air Lines currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here