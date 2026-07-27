Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 12,928 Shares of MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,026 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 12,928 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in MasTec were worth $10,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new position in MasTec during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 372.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company's stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $2,412,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,816 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,014,574.72. The trade was a 37.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,779,382. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MasTec from $471.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TD Cowen upped their price target on MasTec from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on MasTec from $480.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on MasTec from $545.00 to $581.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on MasTec from $518.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $466.89.

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MasTec Stock Performance

NYSE:MTZ opened at $337.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.12 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.08 and a 1 year high of $441.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $373.59 and a 200-day moving average of $331.20.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.41. MasTec had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 2.94%.The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. MasTec's revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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