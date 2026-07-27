Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 18,558 Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,129 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 18,558 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in United Airlines were worth $14,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UAL. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the third quarter valued at $29,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $156.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on United Airlines from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $156.79.

View Our Latest Report on UAL

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $118.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.78. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $138.77.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. United Airlines's quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 48,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total value of $5,859,153.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 798,929 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $96,910,087.70. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $631,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 215,345 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,421,965.55. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,381 shares of company stock worth $10,837,575. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider United Airlines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Airlines wasn't on the list.

While United Airlines currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here