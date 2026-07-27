Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 23,163 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE - Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,711 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 23,163 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.14% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $11,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6,033.3% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 368 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth $30,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 109.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARE. Zacks Research downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $51.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $50.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.17. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.41 and a 52 week high of $88.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.39.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 36.03%.The firm had revenue of $671.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $684.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's dividend payout ratio is currently -45.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CFO Marc E. Binda sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 188,264 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,166,256. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Gregory Calvin Thomas purchased 3,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $143,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,984. This represents a 11.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

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