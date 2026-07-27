Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Holdings in Camden Property Trust $CPT

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,009 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 24,678 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.15% of Camden Property Trust worth $15,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,304,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $154,587,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 41.6% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,846,740 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $410,755,000 after buying an additional 1,130,718 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,452,355 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $380,035,000 after buying an additional 957,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,113,896 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $232,698,000 after buying an additional 825,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company's stock.

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Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $113.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.78. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $111.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.30. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $96.53 and a 12-month high of $119.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 24.69%.The firm had revenue of $390.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $378.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Camden Property Trust's revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.690 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Camden Property Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPT has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $102.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $116.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPT

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company's core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden's asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden's portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

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