Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stock Holdings in Logitech International S.A. $LOGI

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI - Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,917 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 48,519 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.08% of Logitech International worth $10,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 305.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,820 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $227,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,876 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,190,070 shares of the technology company's stock worth $219,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,582 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,402,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth about $89,248,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Logitech International by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,273,720 shares of the technology company's stock worth $129,125,000 after purchasing an additional 722,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Logitech International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Logitech International from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $109.57.

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Logitech International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $105.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.17. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $83.32 and a one year high of $129.66. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $106.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.26.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 126.0%.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a Swiss-headquartered company that designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of computer peripherals and accessories for consumers, gamers and business customers. Founded in 1981, the company develops hardware and complementary software that enable people to interact with digital devices across work, home and entertainment settings. Logitech maintains corporate offices in Switzerland and significant operations in the United States and other regions worldwide.

The company's product portfolio includes mice, keyboards, webcams, headsets, microphones, speakers, remote controls and other input/output devices, along with specialized lines for gaming, streaming and video collaboration.

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