Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG Holdings Trimmed by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC lowered its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG - Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,366 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 15,042 shares during the period. Public Service Enterprise Group makes up 0.7% of Bollard Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bollard Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $25,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 24,717 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,089 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 63,102 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $5,108,000 after buying an additional 34,415 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,946,512 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $156,305,000 after buying an additional 536,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 135.2% in the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,693 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 12,468 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEG. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $91.25.

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Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $79.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.83. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $76.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.11. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company's revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Public Service Enterprise Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.29%.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 2,083 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $167,702.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 285,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,957,345.99. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Kim C. Hanemann sold 3,035 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $248,870.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 98,815 shares in the company, valued at $8,102,830. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,284 shares of company stock valued at $746,145. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group NYSE: PEG is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company's activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

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