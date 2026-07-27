Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG - Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,859,362 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 25,864 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.37% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $150,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,498,821 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $5,420,155,000 after buying an additional 2,189,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,361,198 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,277,404,000 after acquiring an additional 762,591 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,536,584 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,476,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469,886 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,771,343 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,021,475,000 after acquiring an additional 114,351 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,009,067 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $674,218,000 after purchasing an additional 715,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Kim C. Hanemann sold 3,035 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $248,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 98,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,102,830. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 2,083 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $167,702.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 285,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,957,345.99. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,284 shares of company stock valued at $746,145. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG opened at $79.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.84. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $76.05 and a 52-week high of $91.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group's dividend payout ratio is 59.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $91.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group NYSE: PEG is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company's activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

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