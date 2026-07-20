Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG Shares Bought by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG - Free Report) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,107 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 31,037 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd's holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $7,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 250.5% during the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Bayban acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 2,083 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $167,702.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 285,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,957,345.99. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Kim C. Hanemann sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $248,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 98,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,102,830. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 9,284 shares of company stock valued at $746,145 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG stock opened at $78.58 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $76.05 and a 1 year high of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.90.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 17.69%.The firm's revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on PEG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $92.46.

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Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group NYSE: PEG is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company's activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

See Also

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