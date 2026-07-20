Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG - Free Report) by 70.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,260 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 91,605 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEG. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 42,093 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 12,172 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,706 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 56,838 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $92.46.

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Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $78.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $76.05 and a 1 year high of $91.25. The company's fifty day moving average is $79.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.90.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.11. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. Analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 59.29%.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $167,702.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 285,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,957,345.99. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Kim C. Hanemann sold 3,035 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $248,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 98,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,102,830. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,284 shares of company stock valued at $746,145. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group NYSE: PEG is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company's activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

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