Public Storage $PSA is B&I Capital AG's 5th Largest Position

B&I Capital AG increased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Free Report) by 90.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,400 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the quarter. Public Storage accounts for approximately 6.9% of B&I Capital AG's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. B&I Capital AG's holdings in Public Storage were worth $20,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Public Storage alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayban purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth $27,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth $34,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its position in Public Storage by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 950 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $308,569.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $459,281.34. This trade represents a 40.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company's stock.

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage stock opened at $324.37 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $314.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.78. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $256.54 and a 1 year high of $331.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.22 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. Public Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.350-17.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Public Storage's dividend payout ratio is 123.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $341.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $314.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on Public Storage from $301.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Public Storage from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Public Storage from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $325.37.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Public Storage

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage NYSE: PSA is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in self-storage services. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company was founded in the early 1970s and has grown through development and acquisitions to become one of the largest owner-operators of self-storage facilities in the United States. It is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker PSA.

The company's core business is the ownership, operation and management of self-storage properties that serve both residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Public Storage, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Public Storage wasn't on the list.

While Public Storage currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here