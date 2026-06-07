Public Storage $PSA Position Lifted by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Free Report) by 468.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,330 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 10,983 shares during the quarter. Public Storage makes up 0.8% of Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC's holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 18,610 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,829,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,974 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 602,959 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $174,165,000 after buying an additional 291,895 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,158 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 777.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,605 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSA. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Public Storage from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $295.00 to $291.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $321.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $341.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $316.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Public Storage

Public Storage Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $309.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company's 50-day moving average price is $298.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.89. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $256.54 and a fifty-two week high of $313.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.22 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 37.78%. Public Storage's quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. Public Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.350-17.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Public Storage's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.84%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage NYSE: PSA is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in self-storage services. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company was founded in the early 1970s and has grown through development and acquisitions to become one of the largest owner-operators of self-storage facilities in the United States. It is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker PSA.

The company's core business is the ownership, operation and management of self-storage properties that serve both residential and commercial customers.

See Also

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