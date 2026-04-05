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Pullen Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 164,336 DNOW Inc. $DNOW

Written by MarketBeat
April 5, 2026
DNOW logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Pullen Investment Management LLC established a new position in DNOW by buying 164,336 shares worth about $2.18 million, representing roughly 0.16% of the company at quarter-end.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed with a MarketBeat consensus of Hold (two Buys, two Sells) and an average target of $17 versus DNOW's recent price near $12.09; the company recently met EPS estimates while revenue slightly missed but rose 68% year-over-year, and it reported a negative net margin of 2.66%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Pullen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 164,336 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $2,177,000. Pullen Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of DNOW at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DNOW in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DNOW by 190.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of DNOW by 2,101.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,620 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of DNOW by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,001 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNOW in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on DNOW shares. Weiss Ratings cut DNOW from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered DNOW from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on DNOW from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded DNOW from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $19.00 target price on DNOW in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DNOW

DNOW Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.89. DNOW Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $959.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.50 million. DNOW had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. The firm's revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DNOW Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

DNOW Profile

(Free Report)

DistributionNOW NYSE: DNOW is a global distributor of energy and industrial products, serving a broad range of end-markets including oil and gas, petrochemical, power generation, and industrial manufacturing. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company provides solutions across the life cycle of energy and industrial assets, with an emphasis on safety, reliability and operational efficiency.

The company’s core product portfolio includes piping systems and related components (such as valves, fittings, flanges and gaskets), instrumentation, electrical and automation equipment, fasteners, industrial safety supplies, chemicals and composite products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for DNOW (NYSE:DNOW)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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