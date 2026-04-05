Pullen Investment Management LLC Sells 384,274 Shares of Tetra Technologies, Inc. $TTI

Pullen Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI - Free Report) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,891 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 384,274 shares during the quarter. Tetra Technologies makes up approximately 1.5% of Pullen Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Pullen Investment Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Tetra Technologies worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tetra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,046,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,359,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Technologies in the third quarter valued at $8,197,000. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Technologies in the third quarter valued at $6,787,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Tetra Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $3,613,000. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tetra Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Tetra Technologies Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of TTI opened at $8.73 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 436.25 and a beta of 1.22. Tetra Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $146.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.98 million. Tetra Technologies had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 0.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tetra Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTI. Clear Str downgraded shares of Tetra Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Technologies from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Tetra Technologies from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Tetra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Tetra Technologies in a report on Friday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TTI

Tetra Technologies Profile

Tetra Technologies, Inc NYSE: TTI is a provider of specialized products and services to the upstream oil and gas industry. The company operates through two primary segments: Oilfield Services, which offers hydraulic fracturing and wellsite fluid systems, and Chemical Solutions, which manufactures and delivers a broad range of drilling, completion and production chemicals. Tetra's integrated service model spans the design, blending and on-site delivery of fluids, as well as pumping equipment and related wellsite operations.

Within the Oilfield Services segment, Tetra supplies pressure pumping fleets and associated equipment to support onshore hydraulic fracturing and well placement activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tetra Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tetra Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Tetra Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here