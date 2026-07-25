Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Purchases 45,011 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,615 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 45,011 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $16,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SFM. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,005.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 105,287 shares of the company's stock worth $8,121,000 after buying an additional 100,287 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 50.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company's stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management now owns 4,349 shares of the company's stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth about $4,451,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 403.4% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 36,208 shares of the company's stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 29,015 shares in the last quarter.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 10,788 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $915,577.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 269,980 shares in the company, valued at $22,913,202.60. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 406 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $33,308.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,801 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $557,954.04. The trade was a 5.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,873,881. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $74.89 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $82.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $165.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.480 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS. Analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SFM. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $96.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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