Pure Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,577 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,555 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $14,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $116,443,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538,720 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Tesla by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 6,157,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,738,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 38.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,909,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $4,851,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,550 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Tesla by 5.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $19,583,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $748,084,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,213 shares of company stock valued at $30,851,105. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $415.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $398.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $428.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.21 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 392.98, a P/E/G ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.79. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $382.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $418.37.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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