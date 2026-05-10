Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.12 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 74.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,030 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,747,261 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,155,601,000 after purchasing an additional 448,554 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,044,690 shares of the company's stock valued at $241,888,000 after purchasing an additional 151,644 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,760 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,024,000 after purchasing an additional 81,625 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 55,647 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 32,752 shares of the company's stock worth $7,484,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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AbbVie Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE ABBV opened at $201.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $355.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.32. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.57 and a twelve month high of $244.81. The business's fifty day moving average is $213.18 and its 200 day moving average is $221.00.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 911.57% and a net margin of 5.79%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio is currently 340.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,771,510. This trade represents a 36.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,868.24. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on AbbVie from $262.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised AbbVie from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $252.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABBV

Key Stories Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

See Also

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