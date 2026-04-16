Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Takes $2.46 Million Position in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,462,000. Datadog accounts for about 1.2% of Pursue Wealth Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company's stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 1,964.8% in the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 38,550 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 36,683 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 614.4% in the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 41,887 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,696,000 after buying an additional 36,024 shares during the period. Hudson Oak Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,903,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company's stock.

Get Datadog alerts: Sign Up

Datadog Trading Up 9.5%

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $121.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.99. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $87.69 and a one year high of $201.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 390.52, a P/E/G ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.14%.The business had revenue of $953.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $916.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. Research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 42,443 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total value of $4,717,115.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 835,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $92,877,364.06. This trade represents a 4.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $2,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at $200,539.20. This trade represents a 92.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 523,833 shares of company stock worth $63,581,080. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 target price on Datadog and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Datadog from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Datadog from $220.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Thirty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $180.51.

View Our Latest Analysis on Datadog

Datadog Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Datadog, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Datadog wasn't on the list.

While Datadog currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here