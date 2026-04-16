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Pursuit Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
RTX logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Pursuit Wealth Management opened a new position in RTX in Q4, acquiring 6,178 shares worth about $1.13 million, while institutional investors now own roughly 86.5% of the company.
  • Significant insider selling: company insiders sold 89,255 shares totaling about $18.15 million over the past three months, and insiders currently own just 0.10% of RTX.
  • Analysts hold a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" with a $203.61 average price target; RTX recently beat quarterly EPS and revenue estimates and set FY‑2026 guidance of 6.600–6.800 EPS.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Pursuit Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,178 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in RTX by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company's stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in RTX by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 10,202 shares of the company's stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in RTX by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 20,900 shares of the company's stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in RTX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 12,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total transaction of $2,578,577.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,749 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,199.67. This represents a 43.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 17,527 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $3,490,677.32. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 89,255 shares of company stock worth $18,151,956 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on RTX. DZ Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of RTX from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on RTX in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $203.61.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Stock Performance

RTX opened at $198.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $267.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $200.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $112.63 and a 52-week high of $214.50.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.65 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.60%.The firm's revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

Key Headlines Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for RTX (NYSE:RTX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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