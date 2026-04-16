Pursuit Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,973 The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Pursuit Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,973 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 102.2% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $168.00 target price on TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $167.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TJX Companies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 479,316 shares in the company, valued at $77,145,910.20. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $160.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.84 and a 52-week high of $165.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.43.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. TJX Companies's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's payout ratio is 34.84%.

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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