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PVG Asset Management Corp Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Putnam Mast Int $PIM

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Putnam Mast Int logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • PVG Asset Management boosted its stake in Putnam Master International (NYSE:PIM) by 1,151.3% in Q4 to 482,759 shares worth about $1.612M, representing roughly 1.0% of PIM and 3.4% of PVG's holdings as its fourth-largest position.
  • PIM announced a monthly dividend of $0.022 per share (ex-dividend May 21, payable May 29), implying an annualized yield of about 8.2%.
  • Shares trade around $3.21 with a one-year range of $3.14–$3.50 and 50/200-day moving averages near $3.25/$3.30, and institutional investors own about 55% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

PVG Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Putnam Mast Int (NYSE:PIM - Free Report) by 1,151.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,759 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 444,177 shares during the period. Putnam Mast Int makes up approximately 3.4% of PVG Asset Management Corp's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. PVG Asset Management Corp owned about 1.00% of Putnam Mast Int worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PIM. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in shares of Putnam Mast Int by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 367,187 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Invictus Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Mast Int during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Putnam Mast Int by 281.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,092 shares of the company's stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 25,892 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Mast Int during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Mast Int during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 55.06% of the company's stock.

Putnam Mast Int Price Performance

Shares of PIM stock opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. Putnam Mast Int has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.30.

Putnam Mast Int Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.2%.

About Putnam Mast Int

(Free Report)

Putnam Master International NYSE: PIM is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities of non-U.S. companies. The fund maintains a diversified portfolio spanning developed and emerging markets, with a focus on identifying businesses offering strong growth potential, attractive valuations and sound corporate governance. Shares of PIM trade on the NYSE, providing investors with a fixed capital structure and the opportunity to gain exposure to global equity markets through a single vehicle.

The fund's investment team, managed by Putnam Retail Management LP, conducts bottom-up fundamental analysis to select holdings across multiple industries and geographies.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Mast Int (NYSE:PIM - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Putnam Mast Int (NYSE:PIM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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