Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $32.61 Million Stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. $KOP

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP - Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,204,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 45,020 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 6.14% of Koppers worth $32,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company's stock.

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Koppers Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:KOP opened at $39.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.28. The firm's 50 day moving average is $38.85 and its 200 day moving average is $33.27. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $46.40.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $455.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $390.10 million. Koppers had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.53%. Koppers's revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Koppers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Koppers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Koppers's payout ratio is presently 9.47%.

Insider Transactions at Koppers

In other Koppers news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,659 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $113,140.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 444,096 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,896,284.80. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KOP. Singular Research upgraded Koppers to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Koppers from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Koppers from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Koppers from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Koppers has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $52.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KOP

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Company, Inc is a global specialty chemicals and materials manufacturer serving diverse industrial markets. The company operates through two primary segments: Carbon Materials & Chemicals, which produces a range of coal tar–based products, phenolic specialties and carbon compounds; and Railroad Products & Services, which offers wood treating and infrastructure services for rail and utility customers.

In its Carbon Materials & Chemicals segment, Koppers supplies coal tar pitch, refined creosote, coal tar‐based distillates and phenolic resins used in aluminum smelting, graphite electrode manufacture, carbon fiber production, and water treatment applications.

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