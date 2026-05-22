Pzena Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Lear Corporation $LEA

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA - Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,467,354 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 30,063 shares during the period. Lear accounts for approximately 2.6% of Pzena Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 14.40% of Lear worth $855,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LEA. WealthCollab LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Lear by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 309 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 942.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Lear by 94.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 458 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Lear Trading Up 3.8%

NYSE LEA opened at $138.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.21. Lear Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.14 and a 52-week high of $142.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.08.

Lear (NYSE:LEA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.36. Lear had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 2.25%.The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lear Corporation will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Lear's payout ratio is 30.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 1,590 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $214,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,862 shares of the company's stock, valued at $251,370. This represents a 46.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lear from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lear from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Benchmark started coverage on Lear in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised Lear to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $140.54.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lear

Key Lear News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lear this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lear announced that both of its business segments won 2025 GM Supplier of the Year Awards for Seating and E-Systems , which can support investor confidence in Lear’s product quality, customer relationships, and competitive position. Lear Wins 2025 GM Supplier of the Year Awards for Seating and E-Systems

Lear announced that both of its business segments won for and , which can support investor confidence in Lear’s product quality, customer relationships, and competitive position. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles about red light therapy, quantum computing, community development, and general investing topics do not appear related to Lear’s operating performance or outlook.

Recent articles about red light therapy, quantum computing, community development, and general investing topics do not appear related to Lear’s operating performance or outlook. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s latest quarterly results remain supportive in the background: Lear previously beat EPS expectations, though revenue came in slightly below estimates, leaving investors focused on execution and margin trends.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation NYSE: LEA is a global supplier of automotive seating and electrical distribution systems. The company designs, engineers and manufactures complete seat systems, seat components and power solutions for major vehicle manufacturers. Its electrical business delivers modules and components for battery management, infotainment, body and safety electronics, as well as advanced connectivity and electrification solutions.

The seating division develops lightweight, ergonomic seat structures, trim and mechanisms that address comfort, safety and environmental targets.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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