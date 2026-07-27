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Q Global Advisors LLC Makes New $5.64 Million Investment in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
KKR & Co. Inc. logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Q Global Advisors LLC acquired 61,000 KKR shares worth approximately $5.64 million during the first quarter, making KKR its eighth-largest holding and representing 5% of its portfolio.
  • Institutional investors own 76.26% of KKR, while EVP Yael Cosset sold 30,000 shares for $1.76 million, reducing her stake by 19%.
  • KKR authorized a $500 million share-buyback program and raised its quarterly dividend to $0.195 per share. Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus with an average price target of $128.08.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 61,000 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $5,643,000. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for 5.0% of Q Global Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KKR. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SouthState Bank Corp lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 228 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, EVP Yael Cosset sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,764,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 127,868 shares in the company, valued at $7,518,638.40. This trade represents a 19.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.1%

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $99.48 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $95.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.20. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.67 and a 1-year high of $153.87. The company has a market cap of $89.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 13.94%.The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. KKR & Co. Inc.'s payout ratio is 26.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Zacks Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $128.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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