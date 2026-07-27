Q Global Advisors LLC Sells 148,209 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH

Q Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH - Free Report) by 54.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,885 shares of the company's stock after selling 148,209 shares during the period. Norwegian Cruise Line accounts for approximately 2.0% of Q Global Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Q Global Advisors LLC's holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,177,669 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,253,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728,929 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,846,173 shares of the company's stock worth $1,179,527,000 after purchasing an additional 157,974 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,304,827 shares of the company's stock valued at $363,924,000 after purchasing an additional 66,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,205,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $271,951,000 after purchasing an additional 262,086 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,377,997 shares of the company's stock valued at $231,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $21.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NCLH

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan Z. Cohen bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $474,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 38,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $615,976.96. This trade represents a 336.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Chidsey bought 153,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,139,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,660,817.80. This trade represents a 15.50% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought a total of 1,592,467 shares of company stock worth $28,493,204 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $19.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.87. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average of $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.36 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 5.66%.Norwegian Cruise Line's revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.790 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Norwegian Cruise Line

Here are the key news stories impacting Norwegian Cruise Line this week:

Positive Sentiment: Some market commentary suggests NCLH could beat upcoming Q2 earnings expectations, which may support investor optimism ahead of the report. Article Title

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NYSE: NCLH is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

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