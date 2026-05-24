Q2 Holdings, Inc. $QTWO Stock Holdings Increased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO - Free Report) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,694,718 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 553,713 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 4.31% of Q2 worth $194,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 0.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,842 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,300 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 35.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 849 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,630 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

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Q2 Stock Down 0.3%

QTWO stock opened at $46.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22 and a beta of 1.39. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.46 and a 12 month high of $96.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.28.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $216.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.40 million. Q2 had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 8.99%.The business's revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $74.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Q2 from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Q2 from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $75.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Q2

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Q2 news, insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 3,187 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $160,529.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 80,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,057,353.87. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Breeden sold 6,076 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $312,002.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 84,236 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,325,518.60. This represents a 6.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 411,484 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,329. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Q2 Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc develops and delivers cloud-based digital banking solutions that enable banks and credit unions to enhance customer and member experiences. The company's core offerings include the Q2 Platform, a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking applications for retail and commercial customers, as well as digital onboarding, payments, and fraud prevention tools. Q2's platform also provides analytics and reporting capabilities designed to help financial institutions tailor products, optimize workflows, and drive engagement.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 serves hundreds of financial institutions across the United States and Canada.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO - Free Report).

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