Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report) by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 801,487 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock after purchasing an additional 289,855 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.38% of Qnity Electronics worth $100,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Qnity Electronics by 153.6% in the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 51,587 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 31,246 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Qnity Electronics by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,846 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock valued at $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,041 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qnity Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,121,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qnity Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,031,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Qnity Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,748,000.

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Recent Qnity Electronics Headlines

Investors following Q have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Qnity agreed to buy Meridian Adhesives Group’s electronics business for $840 million. The business will join Qnity’s Interconnect Solutions segment, broadening its advanced-packaging and thermal-management capabilities—areas linked to AI data centers. Qnity expects the deal to increase adjusted earnings per share after closing. Qnity Stock Rises. The Company Struck an $840 Million Deal.

Qnity agreed to buy Meridian Adhesives Group’s electronics business for $840 million. The business will join Qnity’s Interconnect Solutions segment, broadening its advanced-packaging and thermal-management capabilities—areas linked to AI data centers. Qnity expects the deal to increase adjusted earnings per share after closing. Negative Sentiment: A recent analysis says Qnity’s stock could be about 34% above its estimated fair value, suggesting valuation may limit further gains despite the acquisition’s strategic appeal. Qnity Electronics (Q) Stock Could Be 34% Above Fair Value Despite Acquisition News

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on Q. Deutsche Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Research raised Qnity Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Qnity Electronics from $211.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Qnity Electronics from $189.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Qnity Electronics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $164.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Q

Qnity Electronics Stock Down 4.9%

Qnity Electronics stock opened at $109.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.47. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.94 and a 1-year high of $177.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter. Qnity Electronics had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 10.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Qnity Electronics, Inc. will post 5.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qnity Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Qnity Electronics's dividend payout ratio is 12.03%.

Qnity Electronics Profile

Qnity Electronics develops materials and technologies used in semiconductor manufacturing and electronic interconnect applications. Its products support processes such as chip fabrication and advanced packaging, as well as the production and assembly of circuit boards. The company serves customers across the global electronics supply chain, including semiconductor manufacturers and makers of electronic components. Its portfolio includes materials designed to help enable reliable, high-performance devices and connections.

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