Avantyr Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 932,974 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock, valued at approximately $117,312,000. Qnity Electronics accounts for about 3.6% of Avantyr Capital Partners LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Avantyr Capital Partners LP owned about 0.45% of Qnity Electronics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics in the third quarter worth $543,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Qnity Electronics by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 136,770 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock worth $17,197,000 after buying an additional 40,571 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Qnity Electronics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Qnity Electronics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,935 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Qnity Electronics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,750 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock valued at $7,639,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter.

Get Qnity Electronics alerts: Sign Up

Qnity Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE Q opened at $111.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $177.28.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter. Qnity Electronics had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Qnity Electronics, Inc. will post 5.00 EPS for the current year.

Qnity Electronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Qnity Electronics's dividend payout ratio is currently 12.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Q has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Qnity Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Qnity Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Qnity Electronics from $189.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Qnity Electronics from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $164.78.

Read Our Latest Report on Qnity Electronics

Qnity Electronics Company Profile

Qnity Electronics is a materials and technology company serving the semiconductor and broader electronics industries. Its products and solutions support semiconductor manufacturing, advanced packaging and electronic interconnect applications. The company's business grew out of DuPont's electronics portfolio. Qnity became an independent publicly traded company in 2025, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol Q. Qnity serves customers around the world, including semiconductor manufacturers and other electronics companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Q? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Qnity Electronics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Qnity Electronics wasn't on the list.

While Qnity Electronics currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries. "Physical AI" is coming. Learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce. Get This Free Report