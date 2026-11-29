Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report) by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,457 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock after selling 185,031 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Qnity Electronics were worth $5,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in Q. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Qnity Electronics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,023,288 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock worth $233,447,000 after buying an additional 73,662 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Qnity Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,286,000. Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in Qnity Electronics by 167.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 652,422 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock valued at $82,036,000 after acquiring an additional 408,427 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Qnity Electronics by 314.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 602,878 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock valued at $75,806,000 after acquiring an additional 457,464 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Qnity Electronics by 431.2% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 425,609 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock valued at $69,506,000 after acquiring an additional 345,493 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Qnity Electronics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Qnity Electronics from $211.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings raised Qnity Electronics from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Qnity Electronics from $189.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qnity Electronics currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $164.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Q

Qnity Electronics Stock Performance

Q stock opened at $111.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion and a PE ratio of 41.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.55. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $177.28.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.28. Qnity Electronics had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qnity Electronics, Inc. will post 5.00 earnings per share for the current year.

Qnity Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Qnity Electronics's payout ratio is 12.03%.

Qnity Electronics Profile

Qnity Electronics is a materials and technology company serving the semiconductor and broader electronics industries. Its products and solutions support semiconductor manufacturing, advanced packaging and electronic interconnect applications. The company's business grew out of DuPont's electronics portfolio. Qnity became an independent publicly traded company in 2025, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol Q. Qnity serves customers around the world, including semiconductor manufacturers and other electronics companies.

Further Reading

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