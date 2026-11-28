Durable Capital Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,340,012 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock after selling 213,402 shares during the quarter. Qnity Electronics accounts for 5.6% of Durable Capital Partners LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Durable Capital Partners LP owned 2.08% of Qnity Electronics worth $545,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of Q. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $543,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Qnity Electronics by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 136,770 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock worth $17,197,000 after purchasing an additional 40,571 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qnity Electronics by 6.1% during the third quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Qnity Electronics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,935 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Qnity Electronics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,750 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock worth $7,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Qnity Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Qnity Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Qnity Electronics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Qnity Electronics from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $164.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Q

Qnity Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of Q stock opened at $111.00 on Friday. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $177.28. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $119.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion and a PE ratio of 41.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.28. Qnity Electronics had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Qnity Electronics, Inc. will post 5.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qnity Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Qnity Electronics's payout ratio is presently 12.03%.

Qnity Electronics Profile

Qnity Electronics is a materials and technology company serving the semiconductor and broader electronics industries. Its products and solutions support semiconductor manufacturing, advanced packaging and electronic interconnect applications. The company's business grew out of DuPont's electronics portfolio. Qnity became an independent publicly traded company in 2025, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol Q. Qnity serves customers around the world, including semiconductor manufacturers and other electronics companies.

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