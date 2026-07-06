QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 25,021 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI - Free Report) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,654 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 25,021 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Optas LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 29.1% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,210,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 152.3% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 181,732 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $8,063,000 after buying an additional 109,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company's stock.

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Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

GLPI stock opened at $43.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.66. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.29.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $419.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $417.15 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 18.06%. Gaming and Leisure Properties's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Gaming and Leisure Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group set a $49.00 price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $52.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GLPI

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $144,960.00. Following the sale, the director owned 127,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,157,369.28. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.11% of the company's stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc NASDAQ: GLPI is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company's core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

Further Reading

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