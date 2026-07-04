QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,635 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $18,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 14,693 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $294,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 110,729 shares in the company, valued at $14,476,709.46. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE opened at $141.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.54 and a 200 day moving average of $146.38. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.69 and a twelve month high of $174.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.48. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBRE. Wall Street Zen cut CBRE Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on CBRE Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price target on CBRE Group from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore set a $169.00 price target on CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of CBRE Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $178.86.

View Our Latest Report on CBRE

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

Further Reading

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