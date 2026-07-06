QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $5.31 Million Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) by 592.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,124 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 26,630 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in IQVIA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,650,532 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $4,429,426,000 after buying an additional 159,899 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,374,971 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $982,272,000 after acquiring an additional 24,453 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,087,380 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $923,276,000 after acquiring an additional 530,672 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,799,600 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $856,468,000 after acquiring an additional 528,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,597,572 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $683,323,000 after acquiring an additional 41,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. HSBC set a $210.00 price target on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut IQVIA from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IQVIA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $222.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IQVIA

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $206.38 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $176.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.05. The company has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.50 and a twelve month high of $247.04.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 8.33%.The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-12.950 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

See Also

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