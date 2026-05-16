Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Molson Coors Beverage Company $TAP

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 91,710 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,281,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 38.4% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 139,657 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 38,754 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter valued at $1,517,000. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 63.9% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 180,650 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 70,440 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter valued at $3,004,000. Finally, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 5.9% during the third quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 1,290,071 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,363,000 after purchasing an additional 71,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Molson Coors Beverage

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Andrew Thomas Molson acquired 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 24,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,150,602.18. This trade represents a 8.83% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.27% of the company's stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 0.2%

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $43.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.44. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $57.57.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 9.79% and a negative net margin of 16.14%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Molson Coors Beverage's payout ratio is presently -18.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TAP. Wall Street Zen raised Molson Coors Beverage from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $45.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TAP

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a leading multinational brewing and beverage enterprise formed through the 2005 merger of Canada's Molson and the United States' Coors. The company develops, markets and distributes an array of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, focusing primarily on beer and ready-to-drink products. Its portfolio spans flagship brands such as Coors Light, Molson Canadian and Miller Lite, alongside craft-style offerings like Blue Moon and global imports including Carling and Staropramen.

In addition to its core beer business, Molson Coors has expanded into adjacent categories to capture evolving consumer tastes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP - Free Report).

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