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Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 61,441 PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Written by MarketBeat
May 16, 2026
PulteGroup logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Qsemble Capital Management disclosed a new fourth-quarter stake in PulteGroup, buying 61,441 shares valued at about $7.2 million.
  • PulteGroup reported quarterly earnings of $1.79 per share, slightly missing expectations, while revenue of $3.41 billion came in just above estimates and fell 12.4% year over year.
  • The company’s board approved a $1.5 billion share repurchase program and also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share; meanwhile, analysts still rate the stock a Moderate Buy on average.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 61,441 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $7,205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lila Snyder sold 3,339 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total transaction of $391,264.02. Following the sale, the director owned 3,540 shares in the company, valued at $414,817.20. The trade was a 48.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin A. Henry sold 5,173 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $729,548.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,333.19. This trade represents a 26.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $149.00 to $131.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $149.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Friday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $140.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of PHM stock opened at $110.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.20 and a twelve month high of $144.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $120.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.25.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 12.14%.The company's revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. PulteGroup's payout ratio is currently 10.06%.

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc NYSE: PHM is a U.S.-based residential homebuilder that designs, constructs and sells single-family homes and develops master-planned communities. The company operates multiple national and regional brands that target different buyer segments, including first-time buyers, move-up buyers and active-adult customers. Its operations encompass land acquisition and development, home design and construction, community amenities and ongoing customer service and warranty programs.

PulteGroup markets homes under several well-known brands, such as Pulte Homes, Centex and Del Webb, among others, offering a range of product types from entry-level detached homes to larger, higher-end residences and age-restricted active-adult communities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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