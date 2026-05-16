Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys 118,720 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS

Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS - Free Report) by 301.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,094 shares of the casino operator's stock after buying an additional 118,720 shares during the quarter. Las Vegas Sands makes up 0.9% of Qsemble Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Qsemble Capital Management LP's holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $10,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,251 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 29,032 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 8,132 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company's stock.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:LVS opened at $51.18 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $39.29 and a one year high of $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.14.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 118.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Las Vegas Sands's payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick Dumont sold 60,165 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $3,294,033.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 511,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,028,824.50. The trade was a 10.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LVS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $68.28.

View Our Latest Analysis on LVS

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands NYSE: LVS is a global developer and operator of integrated resorts, focused on large-scale properties that combine casino gaming with hotels, convention and exhibition facilities, retail, dining, and entertainment. The company's operations center on developing and managing full-service resort complexes that serve both leisure and business travelers, with emphasis on convention and trade-show business in addition to gaming revenue streams.

The company's portfolio has included prominent properties in North America and Asia, most notably The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, along with a significant presence in Macau through multiple integrated resorts.

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