Qsemble Capital Management LP Increases Position in Axis Capital Holdings Limited $AXS

Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS - Free Report) by 258.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,672 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 27,160 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP's holdings in Axis Capital were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Axis Capital by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,222,932 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $117,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Axis Capital by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 970,411 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $92,965,000 after purchasing an additional 225,569 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Axis Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axis Capital by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,954,373 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $762,029,000 after purchasing an additional 43,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Axis Capital by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,364 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $10,573,000 after purchasing an additional 20,484 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axis Capital alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AXS shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Axis Capital in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Axis Capital in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Axis Capital from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $122.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AXS

Insider Transactions at Axis Capital

In other Axis Capital news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total transaction of $250,869.98. Following the sale, the director directly owned 46,347 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,985.43. This represents a 5.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axis Capital Stock Performance

Shares of AXS stock opened at $98.99 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $100.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $88.07 and a one year high of $110.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.54.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.09. Axis Capital had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

Axis Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Axis Capital's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Axis Capital, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Axis Capital wasn't on the list.

While Axis Capital currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here