Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Figma, Inc. $FIG

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 67,064 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Figma during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Figma in the third quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Figma during the third quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Figma during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Figma in the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Figma alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FIG shares. Oppenheimer restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Figma in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Figma in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Figma in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Figma from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Figma in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Figma currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $32.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Figma

Insider Buying and Selling at Figma

In other Figma news, CEO Dylan Field sold 174,430 shares of Figma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $4,364,238.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Kris Rasmussen sold 327,046 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $8,199,043.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 9,771,529 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $244,972,232.03. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 733,309 shares of company stock valued at $17,824,756. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Figma Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of FIG opened at $24.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.04. Figma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $142.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01.

Figma (NYSE:FIG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $333.44 million during the quarter. Figma had a negative return on equity of 98.51% and a negative net margin of 123.83%.The company's revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Figma, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Figma Profile

Figma is a San Francisco–based software company that offers a web-based platform for interface design, prototyping and collaboration. Its flagship product, Figma, enables teams to create and refine user interfaces, vector graphics and design systems directly in a browser, eliminating the need for local installations. The platform's real-time collaboration features allow multiple stakeholders—designers, developers and product managers—to edit and comment simultaneously, streamlining workflows and reducing version control issues.

In addition to its core design tool, Figma provides FigJam, a digital whiteboarding solution that facilitates brainstorming sessions, wireframing and diagramming.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Figma, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Figma wasn't on the list.

While Figma currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here