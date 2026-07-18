Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,625 Shares of First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR - Free Report) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,606 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC's holdings in First Solar were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,919,991 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock worth $761,396,000 after purchasing an additional 24,206 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of First Solar by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,266,050 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock valued at $375,122,000 after purchasing an additional 854,919 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,215,461 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock valued at $578,791,000 after buying an additional 189,626 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $392,040,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,427,105 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock valued at $372,803,000 after buying an additional 100,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSLR. Mizuho increased their price target on First Solar from $243.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Evercore boosted their price objective on First Solar from $212.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings raised First Solar from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Solar from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on First Solar from $205.00 to $187.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $256.41.

Read Our Latest Report on First Solar

Trending Headlines about First Solar

Here are the key news stories impacting First Solar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Some recent commentary remains constructive, with articles highlighting First Solar’s attractive valuation and brokerage ratings that still lean to a “Moderate Buy,” suggesting the stock may still have longer-term support from analysts and fundamental investors.

Some recent commentary remains constructive, with articles highlighting First Solar’s attractive valuation and brokerage ratings that still lean to a “Moderate Buy,” suggesting the stock may still have longer-term support from analysts and fundamental investors. Neutral Sentiment: First Solar announced it will report second-quarter 2026 results on July 30, which gives traders a clear near-term event to watch for guidance, margins, and commentary on tariffs, production utilization, and demand.

First Solar announced it will report second-quarter 2026 results on July 30, which gives traders a clear near-term event to watch for guidance, margins, and commentary on tariffs, production utilization, and demand. Neutral Sentiment: Several market articles noted the stock had recently been trading around fair-value estimates and reacting to broader solar demand and tariff expectations, indicating mixed sentiment ahead of earnings.

Several market articles noted the stock had recently been trading around fair-value estimates and reacting to broader solar demand and tariff expectations, indicating mixed sentiment ahead of earnings. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or reiterated class-action lawsuits and lead-plaintiff deadlines against First Solar over alleged misleading disclosures tied to tariff-related production decisions and facility underutilization, creating a legal overhang that can weigh on the shares. Article title

Multiple law firms announced or reiterated class-action lawsuits and lead-plaintiff deadlines against First Solar over alleged misleading disclosures tied to tariff-related production decisions and facility underutilization, creating a legal overhang that can weigh on the shares. Negative Sentiment: Trading commentary also pointed to recent weakness as investors weighed the lawsuit risk, insider selling, and caution ahead of the July 30 earnings release, which can amplify profit-taking in a volatile name like FSLR.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $211.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.73. The firm's fifty day moving average is $251.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.02. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.86 and a 52-week high of $320.95.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business's revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 498 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.63, for a total value of $107,383.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 30,712 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,622,428.56. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 582 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $145,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,750. This trade represents a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 31,893 shares of company stock valued at $7,893,775 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc NASDAQ: FSLR is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

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