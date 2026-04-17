Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,496 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Home Depot by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,143,089 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $4,109,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,051 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 37.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,806,308 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,542,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,577 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 112.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444,128 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $585,147,000 after buying an additional 763,739 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $284,893,000. Finally, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2,427.3% in the third quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. now owns 631,551 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $254,943,000 after buying an additional 606,562 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts: Sign Up

Key Home Depot News

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore decreased their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $391.00 to $348.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $414.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at $16,439,951.74. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $337.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $315.31 and a 52-week high of $426.75. The company has a market capitalization of $335.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $353.06 and a 200 day moving average of $363.10.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The company had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Home Depot, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Home Depot wasn't on the list.

While Home Depot currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here