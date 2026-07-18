Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) by 103.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,766 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 39,469 shares during the period. CoreWeave comprises about 0.9% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC's holdings in CoreWeave were worth $6,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRWV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 275.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,920,979 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,999,421,000 after buying an additional 20,487,478 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in CoreWeave by 446,194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,851,760 shares of the company's stock worth $2,443,013,000 after buying an additional 17,847,760 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. raised its position in CoreWeave by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. now owns 4,653,815 shares of the company's stock worth $333,260,000 after buying an additional 1,692,916 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in CoreWeave by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company's stock worth $286,440,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in CoreWeave by 22,624.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,812,856 shares of the company's stock valued at $273,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796,077 shares during the period.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CoreWeave from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRWV

CoreWeave Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWV opened at $73.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 7.17. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $100.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.19. CoreWeave Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.80 and a twelve month high of $153.20.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The company's revenue was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CoreWeave

In other CoreWeave news, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 61,797 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total transaction of $5,372,631.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,876,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $250,110,296.10. The trade was a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 53,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $4,564,890.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 22,294,471 shares of company stock worth $2,607,466,396 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company's stock.

CoreWeave Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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