Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 60.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,032 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 116,760 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $13,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ABS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC bought a new stake in Qualcomm in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Qualcomm in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Team Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Qualcomm in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Burk Holdings LLC raised its stake in Qualcomm by 191.7% during the second quarter. Burk Holdings LLC now owns 210 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Positive Sentiment: Thirty-nine ETFs added Qualcomm shares on Monday, while 30 reduced their holdings; the reported net buying of $75.2 million suggests institutional demand. Article: ETFs Bought $75.2 Million of Qualcomm (QCOM) on Monday

Thirty-nine ETFs added Qualcomm shares on Monday, while 30 reduced their holdings; the reported net buying of $75.2 million suggests institutional demand. Neutral Sentiment: Qualcomm’s CEO award is structured to pay nothing unless the stock rises about 52%, aligning compensation with substantial share-price gains but also setting a high performance hurdle. Article: Qualcomm's new CEO award pays nothing unless the stock rises about 52%

Qualcomm’s CEO award is structured to pay nothing unless the stock rises about 52%, aligning compensation with substantial share-price gains but also setting a high performance hurdle. Neutral Sentiment: CAO Patricia Grech sold 628 shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. The sale is modest in dollar terms, though it reduced her direct holdings substantially. Article: Insider Selling: Qualcomm CAO Sells Stock

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore set a $159.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Freedom Broker cut Qualcomm from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Qualcomm from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $196.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

Insider Activity at Qualcomm

In related news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $529,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,379 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,514,074.18. The trade was a 7.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 177,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,513,600. This represents a 5.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,023 shares of company stock worth $6,506,363. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualcomm Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $168.66 on Thursday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a one year low of $121.99 and a one year high of $259.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.23 and a 200-day moving average of $170.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $180.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.70.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. Qualcomm had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 30.62%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. Qualcomm's revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Qualcomm's payout ratio is presently 28.98%.

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a technology company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, it develops wireless communications technologies and semiconductor products used in mobile devices and other connected products. Through its semiconductor business, Qualcomm designs processors, modems, radio-frequency components and connectivity platforms, including products marketed under the Snapdragon brand. Its technologies also support automotive applications, such as in-vehicle connectivity and computing, and Internet of Things devices.

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