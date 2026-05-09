Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,194 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the quarter. Qualcomm comprises about 1.1% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $74,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualcomm during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Qualcomm in a research note on Friday. They issued an "overweight" rating for the company. Argus set a $220.00 price target on Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Qualcomm from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Friday. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Friday, March 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $180.37.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Price Performance

QCOM stock opened at $219.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $230.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.88. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $121.99 and a 12-month high of $228.05.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's payout ratio is presently 38.70%.

Qualcomm announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In other news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 192 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $33,024.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 19,177 shares of company stock worth $3,176,966 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

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Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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